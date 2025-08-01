Plastic treaty's litmus test: Will Asia confront production or compromise the future?

Indonesia, currently producing 7 MT of polymers a year, is undergoing a petrochemical boom, with new projects expected to raise capacity to over 9 MT/year by 2029, even as it received ~190,000 tonnes of plastic waste in 2024. Malaysia, producing ~2.5–3 MT per year, exported $4 billion worth of plastic goods in 2022 and it remains the world's second-largest importer of plastic waste from the EU.

These countries are navigating a strategic contradiction in the treaty negotiations. While they rightly demand financial support and policy space to meet development goals, many are also scaling up petrochemical production, producing goods for global consumers while struggling with environmental costs at home.

This tension reflects a broader structural trap. Without major changes to global rules and market incentives, these countries risk being stuck in low-value, high-pollution roles — making plastics, exporting cheap packaging, and handling other countries’ waste.

The petrochemical paradox

The most recent draft text of the plastics treaty offers many hopeful ingredients: lifecycle framing, just transition language, plastic products/chemicals and some provisions on production, design, and waste trade. But it also leaves many crucial gaps — most notably, its failure to make plastic production limits mandatory. This positioning was primarily driven by a handful of petro states which have held the negotiations to ransom over the provisions on global production limits. The reasoning – we need plastics for economic growth. Several other countries with petrochemical ambition also joined the chorus.

However, recent reports show that the plastics and petrochemical industry is entering a dangerous phase of overcapacity, with production rising even as demand stagnates. For example, as much as 24 pc of the global ethylene capacity is now under some threat of permanent closure. South Korea’s petrochemical giants are slashing output amid market saturation. Still, investments continue to pour into new plants designed to make plastic feedstocks owing mostly to the shale gas boom in the US and China’s quest for self-sufficiency.