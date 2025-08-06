Plastic treaty at crossroads: UN bets on consensus, not voting

GENEVA: As the final round of negotiations for a global treaty to end plastic pollution got underway in Geneva on Tuesday, United Nations officials confirmed that the process remains rooted in consensus, not voting.
Despite growing divisions on key issues, no procedural preparations for a vote are being made, reinforcing a shared commitment among member states to adopt a landmark treaty through cooperative agreement.
Speaking at a packed opening press conference following the inaugural plenary session, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and Ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso, Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), were unequivocal.
“We are not preparing for a vote, our spirit is to reach agreement cooperatively,” the Chair said, reiterating that consensus would lend the treaty greater strength and legitimacy.
Andersen reinforced the point, “Ultimately, this is a member state-led process. The draft rules of procedure are being applied provisionally. The Chair has said he hopes for consensus.” The long-standing principle of “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” remains the foundation of these negotiations.
The clarification came in response to a pointed question from journalists, asking whether a vote might be needed at the end of the talks if no full consensus is reached by the August 14 deadline. The answer was a resounding no, at least for now.
The Geneva round, dubbed INC-5.2, marks the conclusion of two years of intense negotiations aimed at crafting a legally binding global agreement to address plastic pollution throughout its lifecycle.
With 3,700 registered participants, including 1,800 member state representatives and over 600 observer organisations, this is the largest INC meeting yet. “This treaty, done right, could shape history through collective action,” said Ambassador Valdivieso.
Officials said significant progress had been achieved since the last round in Busan. Between sessions, countries met informally in Nairobi and elsewhere to bridge differences. “Groups with opposing views have started collaborating,” the INC Chair noted. “We have adopted a schedule. Contact groups will now work with that momentum.”
Still, deep divisions remain on core provisions, including financial support, definitions of “lifecycle,” and whether plastic production itself should be regulated.
Clarifying a key area of contention, Katrin Schneeberger, Director of the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment, told reporters, “There is no call for a production cap,” correcting what she called misleading media reports. “We need to address both production and consumption in parallel,” she added.
Andersen acknowledged that views still vary on whether regulating production should be explicitly stated. “Governments now see the value of defining sustainable production without necessarily calling it a cap,” she said.
The absence of a formal vote does not mean the process will be easy. “This session is a test , not just of diplomacy but of our collective responsibility to act,” said Ambassador Valdivieso. A Legal Drafting Group has been tasked with refining agreed text, which will then return to plenary for final adoption.
The challenge ahead lies in ensuring that the treaty includes enforceable provisions, a robust financial mechanism for developing countries, and clear national action plans. “Without support, implementation isn’t credible,” the Chair said.