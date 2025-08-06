Plastic treaty at crossroads: UN bets on consensus, not voting

GENEVA: As the final round of negotiations for a global treaty to end plastic pollution got underway in Geneva on Tuesday, United Nations officials confirmed that the process remains rooted in consensus, not voting.

Despite growing divisions on key issues, no procedural preparations for a vote are being made, reinforcing a shared commitment among member states to adopt a landmark treaty through cooperative agreement.

Speaking at a packed opening press conference following the inaugural plenary session, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and Ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso, Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), were unequivocal.

“We are not preparing for a vote, our spirit is to reach agreement cooperatively,” the Chair said, reiterating that consensus would lend the treaty greater strength and legitimacy.

Andersen reinforced the point, “Ultimately, this is a member state-led process. The draft rules of procedure are being applied provisionally. The Chair has said he hopes for consensus.” The long-standing principle of “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” remains the foundation of these negotiations.