Montana bar shooting suspect captured after weeklong search

A man suspected in a shooting at a Montana bar that left four people dead was captured Friday just a few miles from where the shooting happened after hundreds of law enforcement officers spent the past week scouring nearby mountainsides, authorities said.

Michael Paul Brown, 45, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near the area where authorities had focused their search in the days following the Aug. 1 shooting at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, about 100 miles (190 kilometers) from Missoula.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said during a news conference that about 130 law enforcement officers made a hard push Thursday after getting tips that helped verify they were looking in the right area.

"It's not someplace he'd been hiding. He was flushed out," Knudsen said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte first confirmed Brown's capture on social media Friday afternoon, saying it was the result of what he called a "Herculean effort" from law enforcement officers across the state.

The community finally would be able to sleep tonight, Anaconda-Deer Valley County Attorney Morgan Smith said, adding that the case is just the beginning for prosecutors who will be seeking to charge Brown with the killings.

It was not immediately clear if Brown had legal representation. Email and phone messages were left Friday with the Montana public defender's office.

State authorities have not said what sparked last week's shooting, which left a female bartender and three male patrons dead. The victims were identified as Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; and Tony Wayne Palm, 74.

Brown's niece, Clare Boyle, said Kelley worked previously as an oncology nurse and was a close family friend who helped Brown's mother when she was sick.

Bar owners from around the state have pledged to donate a portion of sales to a fund for each of the victims' families.