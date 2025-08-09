Nepal struggles with man-tiger conflict, with at least 42 killed in past five years

KATHMANDU: As Nepal continues to witness man-tiger conflicts after an increased number of tigers, experts on Saturday advocated the need to change human behaviour towards tigers and taking efforts at managing the habitats for the big cats better.

In the past five years, at least 42 people have lost their lives in tiger attacks, data from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC), the body responsible for preserving wildlife in the country, showed.

Nepal has the Royal Bengal Tiger, also called Pate Bagh (Pate meaning stripped) or Nepal Tiger in the local language.

At least 16 of the over 350 tigers across Nepal have been identified for straying beyond their natural habitat or protected areas and preying on both humans and livestock, the officials said.

Pointing out that tiger-human conflicts have occurred in the past too and calling it natural, Ghanashyam Gurung, WWF country representative for Nepal, said there have been conflicts between man and other wild animals too, for instance elephants.

However, the incidents of man-tiger conflict have reduced to a minimum.

Compared to the data from 2019- 2020, such incidents are negligible in 2024-25, Gurung said. He, however, did not give exact numbers.