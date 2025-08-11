Colombia presidential hopeful dies after being shot in June

COLOMBIA: Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has died two months after being shot in the head at a campaign event, his wife announced early Monday morning.

"You will always be the love of my life. Thank you for a life full of love," Maria Claudia Tarazona wrote on her Instagram account. "Rest in peace, love of my life. I will take care of our children," she added.

The legislator's condition had returned to critical after he suffered a new brain hemorrhage related to the assassination attempt, the clinic treating him said Saturday.

On June 7, during a rally in a working-class neighborhood of the capital Bogota, the 39-year-old conservative candidate was shot three times, twice in the head.

Authorities have arrested six suspects linked to the attack, including a 15-year-old alleged to have carried out the shooting, and point to a dissident group of the defunct FARC guerrilla group as possible masterminds.

By mid-July, Uribe was showing signs of improvement and had entered neurorehabilitation after several surgeries.