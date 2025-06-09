Who is Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, shot at during a campaign rally in Bogota?

A conservative presidential hopeful

A member of the right-wing Democratic Center party, Uribe Turbay launched his presidential bid in March. He has become a prominent opposition voice against the government of President Gustavo Petro, the first leftist politician to become the leader of Colombia. Petro cannot seek reelection in 2026.

Uribe Turbay, whose family had also suffered political violence, launched his presidential bid in March. In October last year, he had posted a video on social media announcing his intention to run, choosing the mountains of Copacabana in the department of Antioquia as a backdrop.

The country will hold a presidential election on May 31, 2026.

“A place with deep meaning for me,” he said in the video. “It was here that my mother was kidnapped by Pablo Escobar and was killed when I was about to turn five.”

His mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was abducted by the Medellin Cartel and killed in 1991, one of Colombia’s most violent periods.

The attack on Uribe Turbay on Saturday shocked the nation and revived memories of an era when political violence affected Colombian public life.