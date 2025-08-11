EU to hold urgent Ukraine talks before Trump-Putin meeting

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers will hold emergency talks on Monday to discuss their next steps before talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as Europe fears any deal made without Ukraine could force unacceptable compromises.

The two leaders will meet in the US state of Alaska on Friday to try to resolve the three-year war, but the European Union has insisted that Kyiv and European powers should be part of any deal to end the conflict.

The idea of a US-Russia meeting without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised concerns that a deal would require Kyiv to cede swathes of territory, which the EU has rejected.

EU foreign ministers will discuss their next steps in a meeting by video link on Monday at 1400 GMT, joined by their Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga.

European leaders pushed hard over the weekend for Ukraine to be a part of the talks.

"The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine," leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Britain, and Finland, and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement, urging Trump to put more pressure on Russia.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday he hoped and assumed that Zelensky would attend the leaders' summit.

Leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries -- Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden -- also said no decisions should be taken without Kyiv's involvement.

Talks on ending the war could only take place during a ceasefire, they added in a joint statement.

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said the US is working to "schedule" a meeting between Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.