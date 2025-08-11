European leaders rally behind Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

KYIV: European nations have rallied behind Ukraine, saying peace in the war-torn nation can't be resolved without Kyiv, ahead of an upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump said next Friday's meeting with his Russian counterpart on U.S. soil would focus on ending the war, now in its fourth year.

In response, Zelenskyy thanked European allies in a post on X, writing Sunday: "The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people."

Trump-Putin meeting spikes worries

Saturday's statement by top European leaders came after the White House confirmed the U.S president was willing to grant Putin the one-on-one meeting Russia has long pushed for, and suggestions from Trump that a peace deal could include "some swapping of territories." That raised fears that Kyiv may be pressured into giving up land or accepting other curbs on its sovereignty.

A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they aren't allowed to speak publicly, told The Associated Press that Trump remained open to a trilateral summit with both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, but for now, he will have a bilateral meeting requested by Putin.

In an interview with Fox News taped on Thursday but aired on Sunday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Trump had got Putin to agree to meet with Zelenskyy and it was now only a matter of scheduling before a meeting would take place. The Kremlin has previously said that Putin and Zelenskyy should meet only when an agreement negotiated by their delegations is close. A request to the White House for clarification has not immediately been answered.

Trump previously said he would meet with Putin regardless of whether the Russian leader agreed to meet with Zelenskyy.

The Trump-Putin meeting may prove pivotal in a war that began when Russia invaded its western neighbor and has led to tens of thousands of deaths, although there's no guarantee it will stop the fighting since Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on their conditions for peace.