'Retaking Crimea or joining NATO off table', says Trump ahead of White House meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky, who has repeatedly rejected territorial concessions, will meet Trump in Washington on Monday, accompanied by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders.

The meeting comes on the heels of a summit between Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, which failed to yield a ceasefire breakthrough but produced promises from both leaders to provide "robust security guarantees" to Ukraine.

Zelensky was not invited to the Alaska meeting, after which Trump pivoted to the long-held Russian position that a ceasefire was not needed before a final peace deal.

Trump and Zelensky are expected to meet one-on-one before being joined by a cohort of European leaders Monday, according to the White House schedule.

Along with von der Leyen, NATO chief Mark Rutte and the leaders of Britain, Finland, France, Germany and Italy will be present.

It will be the first time Zelensky visits Washington since a bust-up with Trump and Vice President JD Vance in February when the two men berated the Ukrainian leader for being "ungrateful."

On Sunday night, after arriving in Washington, Zelensky said: "We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably."