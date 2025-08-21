First security guarantees, then summit with Putin, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he could meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but only after his allies agree security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future Russian attacks once the fighting stops.

In comments released Thursday, he also warned both sides were preparing for further fighting. Russia was building up troops on the southern front line and Ukraine was test-launching a new long-range cruise missile, he said.

Russia said Thursday that Ukraine did not appear to be interested in "long-term" peace, accusing Kyiv of seeking security guarantees completely incompatible with Moscow's demands.

US President Donald Trump is trying to end Russia's three-and-a-half year invasion of Ukraine through talks with Zelenskyy and Putin.

While he has upended a years-long Western policy of isolating the Russian leader, he has made little tangible progress towards a peace deal.

"We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within seven to 10 days," Zelenskyy said, in comments to reporters released for publication Thursday.

"We need to understand which country will be ready to do what at each specific moment," he added.

A group of allies led by Britain and France are putting together a military coalition to support the guarantees.

Fresh Russian barrage

Once an outline of the security guarantees is agreed, Trump would like to see a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader said.