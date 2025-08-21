Trump says he plans to patrol streets of Washington DC with US troops

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he plans to patrol Washington's streets on Thursday with troops he deployed to the US capital in a show of force against what he claims is a "crime emergency."

Trump ordered hundreds of National Guard to deploy in Washington last week vowing to "take our capital back," despite protests by some residents and statistics showing violent offenses falling.

"I'm going to be going out tonight I think with the police and with the military of course... We're going to be doing a job," the Republican told Todd Starnes, a host for right-wing media outlet Newsmax.

He spoke one day after his vice president, JD Vance, was greeted by boos and shouts of "Free DC" -- referring to the District of Columbia -- on his own meet-and-greet with troops deployed in the city.

The DC National Guard has mobilized 800 troops for the mission, while Republican states Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia are sending a total of around 1,200 more.

They have been spotted in major tourist areas such as the National Mall and its monuments, the Nationals Park baseball stadium and others.

In addition to sending troops onto the streets, Trump has also sought to take full control of the local Washington police department, attempting at one point to sideline its leadership.

Some residents have welcomed the crackdown, pointing to crime in their areas -- but others have complained the show of force is unnecessary, or has not been seen in parts of the US capital where violence is concentrated.

Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller visited troops at Washington's Union Station Wednesday.

Loud boos could be heard from outside as Vance walked into a fast-food restaurant at the train station. People also shouted expletive-laden jeers and slogans including "Free DC! Free DC!"

Vance dismissed the hecklers as "a bunch of crazy protesters."