"Continuous vetting": All 55 million foreigners with US visas being reviewed for violations

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration said Thursday it is reviewing more than 55 million people who have valid US visas for any violations that could lead to deportation, part of a growing crackdown on foreigners who are permitted to be in the United States.

In a written answer to a question from The Associated Press, the State Department said all US visa holders, which can include tourists from many countries, are subject to "continuous vetting", with an eye toward any indication they could be ineligible for permission to enter or stay in the United States.

Should such information be found, the visa will be revoked, and if the visa holder is in the United States, he or she would be subject to deportation.

Since President Donald Trump took office, his administration has focused on deporting migrants illegally in the United States as well as holders of student and visitor exchange visas. The State Department’s new language suggests that the continual vetting process, which officials acknowledge is time-consuming, is far more widespread and could mean even those approved to be in the US could abruptly see those permissions revoked.

There were 12.8 million green-card holders and 3.6 million people in the US on temporary visas last year, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The 55 million figure suggests that some people subject to review would currently be outside the United States with multiple-entry tourist visas, said Julia Gelatt, associate director of the US immigration policy program at the Migration Policy Institute. She questioned the value of spending resources on people who may never return to the United States.