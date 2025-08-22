Immediate action needed to address worsening impact of heat stress on workers worldwide: UN

GENEVA: Rising global temperatures are having an ever-worsening impact on the health and productivity of workers, the United Nations said Friday, urging immediate action to tackle the dangers of heat stress.

Extreme heat is posing growing challenges in the workplace, the UN's health and climate agencies said, as they issued guidance for governments, employers and health authorities to mitigate the risks.

"Immediate action is needed to address the worsening impact of heat stress on workers worldwide," they said.

Many workers are regularly exposed to dangerous heat conditions, the World Health Organization and the World Meteorological Organization said.

But the WHO and WMO said the frequency and intensity of those extreme heat events had risen sharply, increasing the risks for both outdoor and indoor workers alike.