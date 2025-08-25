Donald Trump clashes with Democrats as he expands National Guard plans

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump threatened to deploy National Guard troops Sunday to yet another Democratic stronghold, the Maryland city of Baltimore, as the US president seeks to expand his crackdown on crime and immigration.

The Republican's latest online rant about an "out of control, crime-ridden" city comes as Democratic state leaders -- including Maryland Governor Wes Moore -- line up to berate Trump on a high-profile political stage.

Trump this month deployed the National Guard to the streets of Washington, in a widely criticized show of force the president said amounts to a federal takeover of US capital policing.

The Guard began carrying weapons in Washington on Sunday, the military said. Previously, their weapons were available if needed but kept in the armory.

In June Trump controversially ordered nearly 5,000 troops to Los Angeles -- ostensibly to quell protests against immigration enforcement raids -- triggering ferocious opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom, widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential hopeful.

And US media is reporting that the Trump administration also is planning an unprecedented deployment of thousands of National Guard personnel to Chicago, the country's third-largest city, prompting vocal pushback from Democrats there.

As for Baltimore, "if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the 'troops,' which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, using a derogatory nickname.

Trump's feud with Moore appeared to escalate dramatically this week, with the governor assailing Trump's provocative suggestion of deploying troops in Maryland and Trump calling Moore "nasty" and threatening to revoke federal funds to help fix a collapsed bridge.

On Sunday, Moore told CNN he had invited Trump to walk the streets of Baltimore with him so the governor could counter "this blissful ignorance, these tropes and these 1980 scare tactics" used by the president.

"Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier," Moore needled the 79-year-old Trump on X.

Trump for his part said he would "much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a 'walk,'" as he cited Moore's "very bad" record on crime.

Moore said Maryland's homicide rate has dropped more than 20 percent since he has been governor, "and the last time the homicide rate was this low in Baltimore City, I was not born yet."

Moore, 46, is a US Army veteran, best-selling author, and the third African-American person elected governor of a US state.