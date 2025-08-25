India will buy oil where it gets 'best deal': Indian envoy to Russia

MOSCOW: India will continue to buy oil from the most competitive sources to safeguard its energy security, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar has said, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to protecting its national interests amid mounting U.S. pressure over its imports of Russian crude.

In an interview with Russia's state-run TASS news agency, Kumar emphasized that India's energy policy is driven by market dynamics and the needs of its 1.4 billion citizens.

"Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal. That’s what the current situation is," he said.

His remarks come as the U.S. steps up criticism of India’s purchase of discounted Russian oil, alleging the revenue supports Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, a claim New Delhi has repeatedly rejected.

Ambassador Kumar underlined that India's energy cooperation with Russia, among other global partners, contributes to global oil market stability. “We have clearly stated that our objective is energy security for 1.4 billion people. Our cooperation with Russia, like with several other countries, has played a role in ensuring that,” he said.

His comments come in the backdrop of the Donald Trump administration doubling tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

