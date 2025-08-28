Trump administration proposes to limit duration of visas for students, media

The Trump administration is reviving a proposal to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel, aiming to tighten immigration controls and curb visa abuse.

In a recent press release, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced plans to end the longstanding policy that allows foreign students (F visa holders) to stay in the US for an indefinite period, known as "duration of status."

This policy, in place since 1978, permits students to remain in the country as long as they maintain their course of study without undergoing routine immigration checks.

"For too long, previous administrations have allowed foreign nationals to remain in the US virtually indefinitely, posing security risks and costing taxpayers," a DHS spokesperson said.

"This proposed rule would close those loopholes by limiting how long certain visa holders can stay."