Trump administration proposes to limit duration of visas for students, media

The Trump administration is reviving a proposal to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel, aiming to tighten immigration controls and curb visa abuse.
In a recent press release, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced plans to end the longstanding policy that allows foreign students (F visa holders) to stay in the US for an indefinite period, known as "duration of status."
This policy, in place since 1978, permits students to remain in the country as long as they maintain their course of study without undergoing routine immigration checks.
"For too long, previous administrations have allowed foreign nationals to remain in the US virtually indefinitely, posing security risks and costing taxpayers," a DHS spokesperson said.
"This proposed rule would close those loopholes by limiting how long certain visa holders can stay."
Under the proposed rule, student and exchange visitor visas would be valid only for the length of the academic program, capped at four years. Any extension would require applying through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), subject to additional vetting.
The rule would also impact foreign media workers on I visas, who currently receive five-year stays with possible renewals.
Under the new policy, their initial stay would be capped at 240 days, with the possibility of a single 240-day extension, depending on the assignment’s duration.
The Trump administration says that the changes will prevent abuses such as “forever students” who remain enrolled to prolong their stay.
Originally introduced in 2020, the rule was later withdrawn by the Biden administration in 2021. The revived proposal signals a return to stricter immigration oversight under Trump’s policy agenda.
(With inputs from PTI)