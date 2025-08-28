Trump administration to change H1B programme, Green Card process

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is planning to change the H1B programme, the most sought after non-immigrant visa among Indian IT professionals, and also bring changes to the Green Card process, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said.

"I'm involved in changing the H1B programme. We're going to change that programme, because that's terrible," Lutnick said in an interview to Fox News on Tuesday.

He added that the Trump administration is also going to change the Green Card process that provides permanent residency in the US.

"You know, we give green cards. The average American makes USD 75,000 a year, and the average green card recipient USD 66,000, so we're taking the bottom quartile, like, why are we doing that? That's why Donald Trump is going to change it. That's the Gold Card that's coming. And we're going to start picking the best people to come into this country. It's time for that to change," he said.

Indians are the main beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, which bring in the best of the talent and brains from across the world.