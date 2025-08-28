White House fires US health agency head after she refused to quit

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration confirmed Wednesday it was firing the head of the top US public health agency after she refused to step down during a stand-off with vaccine skeptic Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The escalating dispute over Kennedy's sweeping overhaul of US vaccine policy also led to five other senior officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing their resignations, according to a union representing some of the agency's workers.

Susan Monarez, a health scientist and longtime civil servant, had been the CDC's head for less than a month when Kennedy's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on X that she "is no longer director."

But Monarez "neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired," her lawyers said in a statement sent to AFP.

"As a person of integrity and devoted to science, she will not resign," the lawyers said, accusing Kennedy of "weaponizing public health for political gain and putting millions of American lives at risk."

Monarez was targeted after she "refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts," it added.

However, the White House later confirmed that Monarez had been fired.

"As her attorney's statement makes abundantly clear, Susan Monarez is not aligned with the President's agenda of Making America Healthy Again," White House spokesman Kush Desai said in an emailed statement to AFP.

"Since Susan Monarez refused to resign despite informing HHS leadership of her intent to do so, the White House has terminated Monarez from her position with the CDC," he added.

The Washington Post, which first reported Monarez's dismissal, said Kennedy pressured her to resign after she refused to commit to supporting his vaccination policy changes.