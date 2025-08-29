Taliban blames Pakistan for airstrikes that killed three people in eastern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Airstrikes that Afghanistan's Taliban government blamed on neighboring Pakistan struck two eastern provinces of the country, killing at least three people, wounding seven others and damaging homes, officials and witnesses said Thursday.

In Kabul, the foreign ministry decried the strikes that took place late Wednesday in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, calling them a “provocative act” by Pakistan and summoning the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul.

The Afghan Defense Ministry also condemned the strikes. “Such barbaric and brutal actions benefit neither sides; rather intensify the distance between the two Muslim nations and fuel hatred. These irresponsible activities will have consequences,” it wrote on the X social media platform.

Neither the Pakistani government nor the military commented on the alleged strikes.