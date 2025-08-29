With photo of Modi in saffron robe, Trump's trade adviser targets India again over Russian oil imports

A day after controversially calling the Ukraine war “Modi’s war,” Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro has launched a fresh tirade against India, accusing it of being a “money laundromat for the Kremlin.”

In a series of social media posts, Navarro slammed India for buying discounted Russian crude, refining it, and exporting fuels globally, claiming the profits fuel Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“India’s Big Oil lobby has turned the world’s largest democracy into a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin,” he wrote, accusing Indian refiners of partnering with Russian entities and exporting over 1 million barrels per day, more than half the volume of Russian crude imported.

Navarro slammed India for maintaining high tariffs on U.S. exports while demanding sensitive military technology transfers and defense manufacturing deals with American firms.

“That’s strategic freeloading,” he said.

“If India wants to be treated like a strategic partner, it needs to act like one.”