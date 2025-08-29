With photo of Modi in saffron robe, Trump's trade adviser targets India again over Russian oil imports

A day after controversially calling the Ukraine war “Modi’s war,” Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro has launched a fresh tirade against India, accusing it of being a “money laundromat for the Kremlin.”
In a series of social media posts, Navarro slammed India for buying discounted Russian crude, refining it, and exporting fuels globally, claiming the profits fuel Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“India’s Big Oil lobby has turned the world’s largest democracy into a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin,” he wrote, accusing Indian refiners of partnering with Russian entities and exporting over 1 million barrels per day, more than half the volume of Russian crude imported.
Navarro slammed India for maintaining high tariffs on U.S. exports while demanding sensitive military technology transfers and defense manufacturing deals with American firms.
“That’s strategic freeloading,” he said.
“If India wants to be treated like a strategic partner, it needs to act like one.”
This latest escalation follows the Trump administration’s imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.
The trade adviser said the 50 per cent tariff '25 per cent for unfair trade and 25 per cent for national security' was a direct response.
India has called the tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable,” vowing to protect its economic interests.
Navarro also pointed to the growing trade imbalance, noting the U.S. runs a $50 billion deficit with India. He alleged that U.S. dollars are being used to fund Russian oil purchases, indirectly financing Putin’s war effort.
“They make a killing, and Ukrainians die,” he said.
Adding to the controversy, Navarro accompanied his posts with provocative visuals titled “India-Russia Blood Oil Trade,” featuring images of Prime Minister Modi with President Putin, and Modi in a meditative pose.
(With inputs from PTI)