Climate change: What will happen to legal status of 'sinking' nations when their land is gone?

NORWICH: Small island nations such as Tuvalu, Kiribati, the Maldives and Marshall Islands are particularly vulnerable to climate change.

Rising seas, stronger storms, freshwater shortages and damaged infrastructure all threaten their ability to support life.

Some islands even face the grim possibility of being abandoned or sinking beneath the ocean.

This raises an unprecedented legal question: can these small island nations still be considered states if their land disappears? The future status of these nations as states matters immensely.

Should the worst happen, their populations will lose their homes and sources of income.

They will also lose their way of life, identity, culture, heritage and communities.

At the same time, the loss of statehood could strip these nations of control over valuable natural resources and even cost them their place in international organisations such as the UN.

Understandably, they are working hard to make sure this outcome is avoided.

Tuvalu, for example, has signed a treaty with Australia to ensure it will be recognised as a state, regardless of the impact climate change has on the islands.