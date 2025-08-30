EU top diplomat 'not optimistic' on sanctioning Israel over Gaza war

COPENHAGEN: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Saturday she was "not optimistic" the bloc would take action against Israel over the war in Gaza due to splits between member states.

Foreign ministers meeting in Denmark will discuss a proposal to suspend EU funding to Israeli start-ups as initial punishment for the situation in Gaza.

But the bloc has so far failed to garner the majority needed to take that step -- let alone move ahead with more forceful measures against Israel.

"I'm not very optimistic, and today we are definitely not going to adopt decisions," Kallas told journalists at the start of the Denmark meeting.

"It sends a signal that we are divided."