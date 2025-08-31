Russia, China oppose 'discriminatory sanctions' against BRICS countries: Putin

TIANJIN: Russia and China have taken a common stand against "discriminatory sanctions" that hinder the socioeconomic development of BRICS member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin, who arrived here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) summit, made the remarks in an interview with China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

He said that Russia and China are paying special attention to mobilising additional resources for critical infrastructure projects, and stand united in strengthening BRICS' ability to address pressing global challenges.

The Russian president said that Moscow and Beijing take a "common stand against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development" of BRICS members and the world at large.

Putin's remarks came against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump threatening the member countries of BRICS with 10 per cent tariffs.