Survivors pick up pieces in flood-hit Indonesia as more rain predicted

TUKKA: Survivors in Indonesia were piecing back shattered lives Friday after devastating floods killed more than 1,600 people across five countries, with fears of fresh misery as more rain looms.

Indonesia has borne the brunt of the disaster, with its toll rising to 846 dead and 547 missing, authorities said. Many are in the island of Sumatra's northern Aceh province where more than 800,000 people have also been displaced. Sri Lanka has reported 486 deaths, Thailand 276 and Malaysia two.

At least two people were also killed in Vietnam after heavy rains lashed the country and triggered more than a dozen landslides, state media said Friday.

On Indonesia's Sumatra island, many survivors were counting the cost of the deluge that started last week, leading to destructive flash-flooding and landslides.

"Our house was covered by soil up to the ceiling," said Rumita Laurasibuea. "Around the house, there were piles of wood."

The 42-year-old government contractor, now sheltering in a school, told AFP that recovering from the flood's impact "could take more than a year."