Pakistan and India, they were going at it, I ended the war: US President Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that he intervened to halt the brief conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year, reiterating a claim that he has now repeated nearly 70 times.
Speaking at a campaign rally focused on the economy in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Trump listed several international disputes he claimed to have ended. “In 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, they were going at it. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he told supporters.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.
The two countries agreed on May 10 to end hostilities after intense drone and missile strikes. New Delhi has repeatedly denied any third-party role in the de-escalation.
Trump also claimed that Cambodia and Thailand had “started fighting again” and said he would “make a phone call” to stop the alleged hostilities. “Who else could say I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries?” he said.
On immigration, Trump said that for the first time in 50 years,"we now have reverse migration, which means more jobs, better wages and higher income for American citizens, not for illegal aliens.
He said that he has announced a permanent pause on "Third World migration", including from "hellholes" like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia and many other countries."
"Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few. Let's have a few from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people. Do you mind? But we always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime.
The only thing they're good at is going after ships."
Last month, Trump had said he would "permanently pause" migration from "all Third World Countries" and deport foreign nationals who are a "security risk" as his administration intensified its crackdown on immigration in the wake of the killing of a National Guard member by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued new guidance allowing for "negative, country-specific factors" to be considered when vetting aliens from 19 high-risk countries.
These countries are Afghanistan, Burma, Burundi, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela and Yemen.
These are the same countries that were subject to a travel ban announced by Trump in a proclamation issued in June this year.
The proclamation 'Restricting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats' restricted and limited the entry of nationals of these countries into the US and applied to both immigrants and nonimmigrants.