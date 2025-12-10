Pakistan and India, they were going at it, I ended the war: US President Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that he intervened to halt the brief conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year, reiterating a claim that he has now repeated nearly 70 times.

Speaking at a campaign rally focused on the economy in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Trump listed several international disputes he claimed to have ended. “In 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, they were going at it. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he told supporters.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The two countries agreed on May 10 to end hostilities after intense drone and missile strikes. New Delhi has repeatedly denied any third-party role in the de-escalation.

Trump also claimed that Cambodia and Thailand had “started fighting again” and said he would “make a phone call” to stop the alleged hostilities. “Who else could say I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries?” he said.