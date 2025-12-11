Ukraine to give revised peace plans to US as Kyiv readies for more talks with its coalition partners

KYIV, Ukraine: U.S. President Donald Trump said he and European leaders discussed proposals to end the war in Ukraine in "pretty strong terms" Wednesday, adding that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has to be realistic" about his country's position on a peace plan.

As tension builds around a U.S. push for a settlement, the leaders of Germany, Britain and France spoke to Trump by phone and requested a meeting this weekend with the U.S. and Ukraine, the U.S. president said.

"We'll make a determination depending on what they come back with," the president told reporters during a question-and-answer session at the White House.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was expected to give its latest peace proposals to U.S. negotiators Wednesday, ahead of his urgent talks Thursday with leaders and officials from about 30 countries supporting Kyiv's effort to end the war with Russia on acceptable terms. The White House did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday on whether that happened.

Negotiations are at "a critical moment," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

Washington's goal of a swift compromise to stop the fighting that followed Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 is reducing Kyiv's room for maneuvering. Zelenskyy is walking a tightrope between defending Ukrainian interests and showing Trump he is willing to compromise, even as Moscow shows no public sign of budging from its demands.

Ukraine's European allies are backing Zelenskyy's effort to ensure that any settlement is fair and deters future Russian attacks, as well as accommodating Europe's defense interests.