Trump claims Russia–Ukraine peace deal ‘very close’, but Europeans remain cautious

US President Donald Trump said that a Ukraine–Russia agreement is “very close”, however, European leaders remained doubtful as Russian missiles continued to strike Kyiv.

Trump, showing visible frustration over his inability to fulfil last year’s bold claim that he could quickly end the war, said “we're getting very close to a deal.”

An initial US plan which was heavily weighted in Russia's favor has been replaced by one taking in more of Ukraine's interests. And an official familiar with the new version said that it was "significantly better", reported AFP.

However, US officials acknowledged that "delicate" issues remain.

And French President Emmanuel Macron threw cold water on the idea of a rapid solution, stating that there is "clearly no Russian willingness" for a ceasefire or to discuss the new, more Ukraine-friendly proposal.

Frantic discussions have been underway since the weekend when Ukrainian and US representatives huddled in Geneva to discuss Trump's controversial, initial 28-point plan for settling the bloody conflict.

Latest talks including US and Russian delegates were taking place in Abu Dhabi, US media reported. Leaders of a group of 30 countries supporting Ukraine also met by video on Tuesday.