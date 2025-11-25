Russian attacks kill at least six in Ukraine while US peace plan is discussed

KYIV: Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least six people in strikes that hit city buildings and energy infrastructure, while a Ukrainian attack in southern Russia killed three people and damaged homes, authorities said.

Water, electricity and heat were knocked out in parts of the capital, Kyiv. Video footage posted to Telegram showed a large fire spreading in a nine-story residential building in Kyiv’s eastern district of Dniprovskyi.

Mayor Vitalii Kitschko said two people were killed and five injured in Dniprovskyi and another residential building in the central Pechersk district was badly damaged.

In a subsequent attack wave, four people were killed and three were injured in a strike on a nonresidential building in Kyiv’s western Svyatoshynyi district, according to the head of Kyiv city administration, Tymor Tkachenko.

Ukraine’s energy ministry also said energy infrastructure had been hit, without describing the extent of the damage. Ukraine’s emergency services said six people, including two children, were injured in a Russian attack on energy and port infrastructure in Odesa region.

Three people were killed and eight more were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s southern Rostov region overnight. The casualties occurred in the city of Taganrog not far from the border in Ukraine, Gov. Yuri Slyusar said in an online statement Tuesday.

The attack damaged private houses and multistory residential blocks, unspecified social facilities, a warehouse and a paint shop, Slyusar said.