Geneva talks marked ‘most productive, meaningful meeting’ as US, Ukraine report good progress

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the talks in Geneva on President Donald Trump’s proposal to end Russia’s war on Ukraine were the “most productive and meaningful meeting" since the Trump administration came to power.”

Rubio made the remark after meeting senior Ukrainian envoys on Sunday. He told journalists that a second round of discussions would take place later on Sunday night.

“This will ultimately have to be signed off by our presidents, although I feel very comfortable about that happening given the progress we’ve made,” said Rubio, who was accompanied by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

He added that Russia would also have to approve the final peace plan.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak, also confirmed that an initial session had wrapped up and that another meeting was expected shortly.

“I want to confirm that we had a very productive first session with the distinguished American delegation. We have made very good progress and are moving forward to a just and lasting peace,” he said.

“Very soon today the second meeting will take place, where we will continue to work on joint proposals with the engagement of our European partners. Final decisions will be taken by our Presidents.”

However, tensions surfaced during the talks after President Donald Trump slammed Ukraine for showing a lack of “gratitude” for Washington’s support against Russia’s invasion.

'Zero gratitude for out efforts'

The US President, who is known for blowing hot and cold on Ukraine, earlier said on his Truth Social platform that Ukraine's leadership "EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS," referring to his plan to end the nearly four-year conflict, which adhered to some of Moscow's demands.