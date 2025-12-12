Trump led Republicans to power in 2024, but 2026 could be a different story

“People want us to win the midterms, and I think we have great spirit,” he said at an event Wednesday. “We should win the midterms.”

His chief of staff, Susie Wiles, recently told a podcast that Trump will campaign aggressively next year and the party will effectively “put him on the ballot.” But the challenge of that strategy was on display this week when a trip to Pennsylvania intended to focus on combating inflation was instead overshadowed by grievances about immigrants from “filthy” countries.

Other challenges continue to stack up. Pressure from rogue Republicans forced Trump to ultimately go along with a vote calling for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. And legislation passed this week includes several measures that push back against Trump's Defense Department.

The affordability angle

Many Republicans campaigning in some of the most competitive congressional districts in the U.S. aren't distancing themselves from Trump. John Braun, a state senator in Washington state who is challenging Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, said he would be fine if Trump decided to visit the district. He also noted with approval that Vice President JD Vance plans to increase his travel plans.

While he was optimistic about the party's opportunities, Braun was clear about the challenges facing Republicans heading into 2026. He said affordability is the top issue he hears from voters.

“We have a lot of work to do and a lot of it's going to depend at the national level in particular on what Republicans do to affect the affordability issues,” Braun said. “People are interested in many things, a wide range of issues. But top of mind right now is how do I support myself, my family in the current environment? We're going to have to do the right things over the next 11 months.”

In Washington on Thursday, there was a distinct sense among Republicans in Congress that the right things weren't happening. Frustration grew after the Senate rejected an extension of health care subsidies, essentially guaranteeing millions of Americans will face a steep rise in costs in January, adding to voters' existing economic concerns.