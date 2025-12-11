'Shame that students have to go back after graduating': Trump targets India, China as he unveils US Gold Card

Trump said Cook spoke to him about this "real problem."

"It's not going to be a problem anymore. As you know, they used to send people up to Canada and other places, other countries. So we solved that," Trump said adding that through the Gold Card, the US will take in billions of dollars that will be used for the country.

"So it'll be a great thing. We'll take in, I think, billions of dollars, many billions of dollars even. So that's very exciting," he said.

Trump added that the companies are now going to be very happy with the Gold Card, which will have greater advantages over a green card that offers permanent residency in the US.

He said companies will be able to go to the schools such as Wharton School of Finance, New York University's Stern Business School, Harvard, MIT, "wherever you may get your students, any school, and you're able to buy a card and keep that person in the United States. So there's certainty."

Trump described the Gold Card as a "Green Card, but much better, much more powerful, a much stronger path and a path is a big deal. Have to be great people, but much stronger path, which also helps companies."

He cited the example that if IBM wants to hire an individual at the top of his or her class at Wharton but can't guarantee the person stays in the country, the company can buy the Gold Card and "that employee can be there for essentially a very long period of time."

"It's so needed for the companies. It's basically a much better form of green card. And you can't get green cards. They are impossible to get. This is much better than a green card," Trump said.

The decision came even as pre-scheduled interviews of thousands of H-1B visa applicants slated for later this month in India have been abruptly postponed by several months, apparently to scrutinise their social media posts and online profiles.

The Trump administration has been tightening the H-1B visa programme under its broader policy on checking immigration. There has been wider scrutiny now of social media posts and profiles of visa applicants.