President Trump has 'nuanced and commonsense opinion' on H-1B visas: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has a 'very nuanced and commonsense opinion' on the issue of H-1B visas and does not support American workers being replaced, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"The President does not support American workers being replaced," Leavitt said Monday while talking to reporters in the White House.

To a question on American workers being replaced with H-1B visa holders and Trump's position on it, Leavitt said the President's stance on the issue has been mischaracterised.

On the H-1B visa issue, Leavitt said Trump has a very nuanced and commonsense opinion on this issue. He wants to see if foreign companies are investing trillions of dollars in the United States of America, and they're bringing foreign workers with them to create very niche things like batteries, he wants to see that at the beginning to get those manufacturing facilities and those factories up and running.

"She said that ultimately, Trump always wants to see American workers in those jobs, and he's told foreign companies investing in the country that they better be hiring my people if you're going to be doing business in the United States.

So there's been a lot of misunderstanding of the President's position."

Leavitt added that the President wants to see the American manufacturing industry revitalised better than ever before.

"That's part of what he's doing with his effective use of tariffs and cutting good trade deals around the world. That's why he's recruited trillions and trillions of dollars in investments into our country.

Those are creating good-paying American jobs right here at home," she said.