We're going to keep using our visa programmes: US Department of Homeland Security on H-1B visas

Noem further alleged that the Joe Biden administration had allowed “thousands of terrorists” into the country.

"They opened the southern border. They abused our asylum programmes, abused our protective programmes and visa programmes, and we fixed all of it. It's remarkable what President Trump has done, and it's because he's a great leader, a visionary, and this man is going to go down in history as our greatest president ever," she said.

Trump recently defended the H-1B visa programme, stating that America needs to bring in talent from around the world.

“I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent,” Trump said in an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

Trump was responding to a question on whether H-1B visas would be a priority for his administration, given concerns that an influx of foreign workers could depress wages for Americans.

When Ingraham noted that “we have plenty of talent,” Trump replied, “No, you don’t, no you don’t. You don’t have certain talents. And people have to learn. You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory, we’re going to make missiles.’”

Referring to a raid in Georgia, Trump said, “They had people from South Korea who made batteries all their lives. Making batteries is very complicated and dangerous, a lot of explosions, a lot of problems. They had 500–600 people in the early stages to make batteries and to teach people how to do it. But they wanted them to get out of the country. You’re going to need that kind of expertise. You can’t just take people who haven’t worked in five years and expect them to start making missiles. It doesn’t work that way.”

The Trump administration has launched a major crackdown on H-1B visa abuse, a programme widely used by companies, especially technology firms, to hire skilled foreign workers.