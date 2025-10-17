US Chamber of Commerce sues Trump administration over USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee

The US Chamber of Commerce has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the new USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, arguing that the fee is unlawful and would severely impact American businesses.

In a federal lawsuit filed on Thursday in Washington D.C., the Chamber asked the court to declare that President Donald Trump exceeded the executive branch’s authority by imposing the fee and to block federal government agencies from enforcing it.

H-1B visas are designed for high-skilled jobs that companies struggle to fill, most commonly in the tech sector and are primarily associated with tech workers from India.

Major tech firms are the largest users of this visa, with nearly three-fourths of approvals going to Indian applicants. However, critical workers such as teachers and doctors also rely on the programme, even though they do not fit the typical tech profile.

The Trump administration announced the fee last month, arguing that employers were replacing American workers with cheaper talent from overseas. Since then, the White House has said the fee won’t apply to existing visa holders and offered a form to request exemptions from the charge.