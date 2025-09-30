There will be significant number of changes in H1B visa process, says US Commerce Secretary Lutnick

"There's going to be a variety of changes; they're talking about changes - how to get the lottery, should it still be a lottery? But that will all be resolved by February," he said.

He said that, but as of right now, there's going to be a one-time fee of USD 100,000 to get in.

"There was a lottery. The H1B is a lottery," he said, adding that in his recent conversation with heads of two of the biggest tech companies in the world, they said doing a lottery for skilled workers coming into America is 'bizarre'.

Lutnick questioned why a nation should bring in skilled workers through a lottery. "That just doesn't make any sense," he said.

He said there is consensus that the H1B process, which was set up in 1990 and sort of butchered along the way, needs to change.

He said the visas are 7-10 times oversubscribed, 74 per cent of it is tech consulting. "H1B visas are for tech consultants? Like, somehow, its like important that tech consultants are onshore versus offshore."

"They're all in other countries anyway", he said, adding that about four per cent of the visas were for educators and doctors.

He added that the H1B lottery needs to be "fixed" and the US should only give "highly-skilled jobs" to the "most highly-skilled people".

Lutnick said doctors and educators with high degrees should be able to come in but if companies want to hire engineers, they should employ only the highly paid ones.

"The idea of having tech consultants and trainees who are inexpensive should be eliminated. I have a strong opinion that way. I think the President's right with me on those same topics... I am completely on the view that this idea that inexpensive tech consultants should be coming into this country and bringing their families, I find it just wrong, and so it sits wrong with me," Lutnick said.

This month, the US Department of Labour announced the launch of Project Firewall, an H1B enforcement initiative aimed at safeguarding the rights, wages, and job opportunities of highly skilled American workers.