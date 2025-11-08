Trump administration launches 175 probes into H-1B visa abuse 'to protect American jobs'

The Trump administration has launched about 175 investigations into H-1B visa abuse, including lapses such as low wages, non-existent work sites and the practice of “benching” employees.
According to the US Department of Labour (DOL), the probes are part of a broader federal drive to protect American jobs and ensure that US employers comply with immigration and labour regulations.
“As part of our mission to protect American jobs, we've launched 175 investigations into H-1B abuse,” the Labour Department said in a post on X on Friday. It added that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the agency will continue taking action “to put American workers first.
Chavez-DeRemer said in a separate post that the department “is using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American jobs. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we'll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American workers FIRST!”
The Trump administration’s latest enforcement campaign, known internally as Project Firewall, was launched in September. It focuses on preventing employers from hiring underpaid foreign workers for technology, engineering and healthcare roles at the expense of qualified Americans.
“For the first time, I am personally certifying investigations into suspected violations to better protect American jobs,” Chavez-DeRemer told Fox News Digital, stressing that the DOL would “hold companies accountable” for misuse of the visa programme.
A Fox News report said the department could not share specifics of the 175 ongoing probes, which together account for over USD 15 million in calculated back wages owed to workers. Investigators have reportedly found “a bounty of concerns,” including cases where foreign professionals with advanced degrees were paid significantly less than advertised, employers failed to report terminations to immigration authorities, and work sites listed on visa paperwork did not exist.
The H-1B programme allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations such as information technology and medicine. Indian professionals, particularly in the tech sector, form the largest group of H-1B visa holders.
In September, President Trump issued a proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Non-immigrant Workers, introducing a USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025, as part of efforts to reform the visa system. The administration has described the fee as a deterrent to companies relying excessively on foreign labour.
The crackdown has triggered political and industry backlash. Five Democratic lawmakers, including Ami Bera and Julie Johnson, recently urged Trump to reconsider the measure, warning that it could strain India-US ties. Business groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce, have also challenged the policy in court, arguing that it could worsen skilled-labour shortages.
(With inputs from PTI)