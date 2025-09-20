World

Trump signs order creating $1 million US ‘gold card’ visa, pitches $5 million ‘platinum card’

The gold and platinum cards will replace employment-based visas that currently offer paths to citizenship, including those for professors, scientists, artists and athletes.
A poster showing the Trump Gold Card is pictured as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Washington.
US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order creating a "gold card" residency programme that offers a path to US citizenship for a fee of $1 million for individuals and $2 million for corporate sponsorships.

"I think it's going to be tremendously successful," Trump told journalists during a chat at the Oval Office on Friday.

Trump had announced a $5 million “gold card” in February to replace an existing investor visa — now rebranded as the “platinum card.”

According to the administration, the Trump Platinum Card will cost $5 million and allow foreigners to spend up to 270 days a year in the United States without being taxed on non-US income.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the gold and platinum cards would replace employment-based visas that currently offer paths to citizenship, including those for professors, scientists, artists and athletes.

Lutnick said the president could introduce H-1B fee changes and the gold card, but the platinum card would need approval from Congress, which determines qualifications for citizenship.

Trump has said the new high-priced visa, a premium version of the traditional green card, would attract job creators and help reduce the US national deficit.

During the first meeting of his second-term Cabinet in February, Trump suggested revenue from the programme could be used to pay down the country’s debt.

“If we sell a million, that’s $5 trillion dollars,” he said.

Of demand from the business community, he said: “I think we will sell a lot because I think there’s really a thirst.”

Lutnick told reporters at the same meeting that the initiative would replace the EB-5 programme, which grants US visas to investors who spend about $1 million on a company employing at least 10 people.

He suggested the gold card — which would function more like a green card, or permanent residency — would raise the bar for investors and eliminate fraud and “nonsense” he said plagued the EB-5 scheme.

A pathway to citizenship would also distinguish the new programme from EB-5. Trump said vetting procedures for gold card applicants were “still being worked out.”

Doug Rand, a senior official at US Citizenship and Immigration Services during the Biden administration, called the proposed fees “ludicrously lawless.”

“This isn’t real policy — it’s fan service for immigration restrictionists,” Rand said. “Trump gets his headlines, and inflicts a jolt of panic, and doesn’t care whether this survives first contact with the courts.”

The new programme could mark a major shift in US immigration policy, though similar schemes exist elsewhere. Several European nations and other countries offer so-called “golden visas” that allow wealthy participants to buy residency or citizenship.

Henley & Partners, an advisory firm, says more than 100 countries offer such visas, including the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Malta, Australia, Canada and Italy.

More details about Trump Gold Card scheme revealed as US says 1000 sold in just one day
