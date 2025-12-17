Sydney shooting: Gunman charged with terrorism, murder as Jewish community reels in anger

SYDNEY: Near the sun-soaked Sydney beach where father-and-son gunmen allegedly killed 15 people by firing into crowds at a Hanukkah festival, Jewish Australians say they feel unsafe and angry.

Gunman Sajid Akram was shot and killed by police. His son Naveed, 24, was charged in hospital on Wednesday with more than 50 counts, including terrorism and 15 murders.

Among the victims were two survivors of the Holocaust who found a home in Australia, a 10-year-old girl, a couple shot after tackling one of the assailants, and others who died trying to protect loved ones The attack at Bondi Beach on Sunday was one of the deadliest in Australian history.

As the first of the dead were laid to rest on Wednesday, Jewish Australians said they felt unsafe, angry and frustrated at perceived government foot-dragging in confronting antisemitism.

"Do we feel safe? You know, the answer is 'not really', to be honest," rabbi Yossi Friedman told AFP at a floral memorial for the victims.

"We thought we were safe. Our grandparents and great grandparents -- Holocaust survivors -- many of them came to here to escape hate and to escape bloodshed, pogrom, persecution," he said.

"We're finding it here again."

Like others who spoke to AFP, he said an October 9, 2023, pro-Palestinian rally at the Sydney Opera House, where some participants hurled antisemitic insults, was a turning point for many Australian Jews, who numbered an estimated 117,000 in 2021.

"We saw the police stand by and do nothing and, sadly, we've seen that from that moment on hate was allowed to fester."