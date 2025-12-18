'Jumped on top, grabbed his arms': Indian-origin man who helped restrain Australia's Bondi Beach shooter

Amandeep Singh-Bola, a 34-year-old man of Indian origin, said he helped restrain one of the alleged gunmen in Australia’s Bondi Beach mass shooting because he wanted to bring the assailant down and help anyone who needed assistance.

Fifteen people were killed and 40 others -- including three Indian students -- were injured after a father-son duo launched a gun attack on the occasion of a Jewish festival celebrations at the beach on December 14.

One of the attackers, Sydney resident Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead. His 24-year-old Australia-born son, Naveed Akram, was injured.

Singh-Bola, a personal trainer born in New Zealand to Indian and Kiwi parents, helped tackle the suspect Sajid Akram, SBS News reported.

He ran onto the bridge where the alleged shooter was firing at people, pinning him down with the help of a police officer. "I jumped on top of [the shooter] and grabbed his arms. The police officer helped me and said not to let him go," the report quoted him as saying.