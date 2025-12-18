Australia mourns youngest Bondi Beach shooting victim as PM Albanese vows to stamp out hatred

SYDNEY: Australia's prime minister vowed to stamp out extremism Thursday as the nation mourned the youngest victim of the Bondi Beach shooting, a 10-year-old girl remembered as "our little ray of sunshine."

Father-and-son gunmen are accused of firing into crowds at a beachside Jewish festival on Sunday evening, killing 15 in an attack authorities linked to "Islamic State ideology."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised a sweeping crackdown to banish the "evil of antisemitism from our society."

"Australians are shocked and angry. I am angry. It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge," he told reporters.

This included new powers to target extremist preachers and to refuse or cancel visas for those who spread hate and division.

Australia would develop a regime for listing organisations with leaders who engage in hate speech, he said.

"Serious vilification" based on race would become a federal offence.

As the prime minister spoke, mourners gathered for the funeral of 10-year-old Matilda, the youngest victim killed in the attack.

"Matilda is our little ray of sunshine," said the rabbi leading the service, reading a message from her school.

"She is genuinely the most kind, caring and compassionate young girl, who brightened everyone's day with her radiant smile and infectious laugh."

Mourners clutched bouquets of lilies as they filed into Sydney's Chevra Kadisha Memorial Hall, a Jewish funeral home responsible for customary burial rites. Others held balloons emblazoned with pictures of bumblebees, a reference to the young girl's nickname "Matilda Bee."

Photos taken in the hours before the first bullets were fired showed Matilda stroking animals at a petting zoo and smiling after having her face painted.