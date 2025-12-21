Heavy police deployment in Rawalpindi after Imran Khan calls for protests against 17-year jail term

ISLAMABAD: More than 1,300 police officers and security personnel were deployed across Rawalpindi on Saturday to maintain law and order after former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan urged his supporters to launch countrywide demonstrations against his 17-year jail term in a corruption case.

Khan, 73, and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years each in jail by a court on Saturday in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases since his ouster from power in April 2022.

According to a statement posted on Khan's X account early Sunday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, in a conversation with his lawyers at Adiala Jail after what he termed a "military-style trial decision," urged his supporters to stand up in protest.

It was not known who posted the message on his personal account, as Khan has no access to his social media handles while in jail.

The post also did not specify when the protests would be launched.

The Express Tribune reported, quoting officials, that the deployment included two superintendents of police, seven deputy superintendents of police, 29 inspectors and station house officers, 92 upper subordinates and 340 constables.