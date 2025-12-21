US forces stop oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela as Trump follows up on promise to seize tankers

The reasoning for the seizure of the Centuries is far less clear than it was with the first tanker, the Skipper, which was known to be part of a shadow fleet of tankers that operates on the fringes of the law to move sanctioned cargo and was not even flying a nation’s flag when it was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly claimed in an online post Saturday that the Centuries was a similarly “falsely flagged vessel operating as part of the Venezuelan shadow fleet to traffic stolen oil” and that the oil it was carrying was sanctioned.

However, Dr. Salvatore Mercogliano, a maritime historian and merchant shipping expert at Campbell University, said that according to several shipping industry databases, the Centuries appeared to be operating legally.

“Everything indicates that she is a properly registered vessel,” Mercogliano said, though he did note that it's almost certain that the Centuries took on a load of sanctioned oil.

To Mercogliano, even despite the fact that the Centuries was carrying oil that was subject to sanctions, the seizure is “a big escalation.”

“This one is meant to scare other tankers away,” he added.

Venezuela’s government in a statement Saturday characterized the U.S. forces’ actions as “criminal” and vowed to not let them “go unpunished” by pursuing various legal avenues, including by filing complaints with the United Nations Security Council.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically denounces and rejects the theft and hijacking of another private vessel transporting Venezuelan oil, as well as the enforced disappearance of its crew, perpetrated by United States military personnel in international waters,” according to the statement.

Trump following the first tanker seizure, of a vessel named the Skipper, this month vowed that the U.S. would carry out a blockade of Venezuela. It all comes as Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric toward Maduro and warned that the longtime Venezuelan leader’s days in power are numbered.

And the president this week demanded that Venezuela return assets that it seized from U.S. oil companies years ago, justifying anew his announcement of a “blockade” against oil tankers traveling to or from the South American country that face American sanctions.

Trump cited the lost U.S. investments in Venezuela when asked about his newest tactic in a pressure campaign against Maduro, suggesting the Republican administration’s moves are at least somewhat motivated by disputes over oil investments, along with accusations of drug trafficking. Some sanctioned tankers already are diverting away from Venezuela.

"We’re not going to be letting anybody going through who shouldn’t be going through,” Trump told reporters earlier this week. “You remember they took all of our energy rights. They took all of our oil not that long ago. And we want it back. They took it — they illegally took it.”