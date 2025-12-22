'Unavoidable': Amid intensifying political unrest, Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians

NEW DELHI: The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday suspended all visa and consular services for Indian nationals, as violent protests continued to roil the country less than two months ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, all consular & visa services from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi are temporarily suspended until further notice," the mission said in a notice posted on its premises.

No timeline was given for the resumption of services amid heightened diplomatic and security tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi.

The suspension comes two days after a group of around 20–25 protesters demonstrated outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, condemning the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker in Mymensingh, and demanding protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson on Sunday had said that "there was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time," adding that police dispersed the group within minutes. However Bangladesh rejected the comments and questioned how the protesters were allowed to come close to the High Commission situated in a secured diplomatic enclave.

Bangladesh's Assistant High Commission in Tripura's Agartala had suspended visa services on Sunday after protests by the Tipra Motha Party and other groups outside the mission. Visa services run by a private operator on Bangladesh's behalf in Siliguri, West Bengal, were also halted following protests.

Meanwhile, days after the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, another political activist was attacked in Bangladesh on Monday. Motaleb Sikdar, Khulna divisional chief of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in the head in Khulna and is undergoing treatment in hospital. The attack has intensified fears of targeted violence amid the political unrest.