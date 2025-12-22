'US shall not take over...': Greenland, Denmark demand respect for 'territorial integrity' as Trump names special envoy

The issue gradually drifted out of the headlines, but in August, Danish officials summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen following a report that at least three people with connections to Trump had carried out covert influence operations in Greenland.

On Sunday, Trump announced Landry's appointment, saying on social media that "Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

Landry wrote in a post on social media that "it's an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S."

The Trump administration did not offer any warning ahead of the announcement, according to a Danish government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The official also said Danish officials had expected Trump to signal an aggressive approach to Greenland and the Arctic in the U.S. administration's new national security strategy and were surprised when the document included no mention of either.

Deputy White House press secretary Anna Kelly said Monday that Trump decided to create the special envoy role because the administration views Greenland as "a strategically important location in the Arctic for maintaining peace through strength."

Danish broadcasters TV2 and DR reported that in comments from the Faroe Islands Monday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he would summon the U.S. ambassador in Copenhagen, Kenneth Howery, to his ministry.

Greenland's prime minister wrote in a separate statement that Greenland had again woken up to a new announcement from the U.S. president, and that "it may sound significant. But it changes nothing for us here at home."

Nielsen noted that Greenland has its own democracy and said that "we are happy to cooperate with other countries, including the United States, but this must always take place with respect for us and for our values and wishes."

Earlier this month, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service said in an annual report that the U.S. is using its economic power to "assert its will" and threaten military force against friend and foe alike.

Denmark is a member of the European Union as well as NATO.

The president of the EU's executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on social media that Arctic security is a "key priority" for the bloc and one on which it seeks to work with allies and partners. She also said that "territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law."

"We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," she wrote.