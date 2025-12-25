China denounces Pentagon report alleging bid to weaken US-India ties

NEW DELHI: China on Thursday denounced a Pentagon report, which accused Beijing of leveraging reduced tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India to prevent a deeper strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington.
"The Pentagon's report distorts China's defence policy, sows discord between China and other countries, and aims at finding a pretext for the US to maintain its military supremacy," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here when asked about the US Department of War's latest annual report to Congress on China's military and security developments. China firmly opposes the report, Lin said.
The report outlines Beijing's long-term strategic ambitions, saying India remains wary of China's intentions despite recent efforts at de-escalation. "India probably remains sceptical of China's actions and motives. Continued mutual distrust and other irritants almost certainly limit the bilateral relationship," it said.
Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang separately denounced the Pentagon report, which also highlighted the cooperation between China and Pakistan in sectors such as defence and space, with plans to set up a military base.
The US releases such reports year after year, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, Zhang told a separate media briefing.
"The US report maliciously misinterpreted China's national defence policy, made unfounded speculations about China's military development, slandering and smearing the normal actions of the Chinese military," he said, declining to directly respond to a question on the report alleging China's expanding defence and cooperation with Pakistan.
"The report is full of erroneous understandings of China and geopolitical biases, exaggerating the so-called "Chinese military threat" to mislead the international community," Zhang said.
In his response to the Pentagon report on India-China ties, Lin stated that Beijing views and handles its relations with New Delhi from a strategic height and a long-term perspective.
"We stand ready to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation, and properly handle differences with India, and advance a sound and stable bilateral relationship," he said.
On the references to the Line of Actual Control in the US report, Lin said, "The boundary question is a matter between China and India, and the current border situation between the two countries is generally stable with smooth communication channels. China opposes the relevant country's groundless and irresponsible comments."
The report referred to the October 2024 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
The agreement on disengagement from Depsang and Demchok along the LAC was signed two days before their meeting.
It was this bilateral meeting which led to the onset of monthly high-level engagements between the two countries. Also, border management and next steps for the bilateral relationship, including direct flights, visa facilitation, and the exchange of academics and journalists were discussed, it said.
"China's leadership has extended the term 'core interest' to cover Taiwan and China's sovereignty claims amid territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands, and the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," the report said.
The report not only highlighted the cooperation between China and Pakistan in sectors such as defence and space, but also pointed that Beijing "likely also considered" setting up a base in Pakistan.
"China is actively considering and planning for additional military facilities. Pakistan is one of the countries where China has likely considered setting up a base," it said.