China denounces Pentagon report alleging bid to weaken US-India ties

NEW DELHI: China on Thursday denounced a Pentagon report, which accused Beijing of leveraging reduced tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India to prevent a deeper strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington.

"The Pentagon's report distorts China's defence policy, sows discord between China and other countries, and aims at finding a pretext for the US to maintain its military supremacy," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here when asked about the US Department of War's latest annual report to Congress on China's military and security developments. China firmly opposes the report, Lin said.

The report outlines Beijing's long-term strategic ambitions, saying India remains wary of China's intentions despite recent efforts at de-escalation. "India probably remains sceptical of China's actions and motives. Continued mutual distrust and other irritants almost certainly limit the bilateral relationship," it said.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang separately denounced the Pentagon report, which also highlighted the cooperation between China and Pakistan in sectors such as defence and space, with plans to set up a military base.

The US releases such reports year after year, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, Zhang told a separate media briefing.

"The US report maliciously misinterpreted China's national defence policy, made unfounded speculations about China's military development, slandering and smearing the normal actions of the Chinese military," he said, declining to directly respond to a question on the report alleging China's expanding defence and cooperation with Pakistan.

"The report is full of erroneous understandings of China and geopolitical biases, exaggerating the so-called "Chinese military threat" to mislead the international community," Zhang said.