Urbi et Orbi: Pope Leo to renew calls for peace during first Christmas blessing

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV is expected to renew his calls for peace Thursday when he delivers his first Christmas blessing from St Peter's Basilica at the end of a year overshadowed by conflict, but also marked by hopes for peace in Gaza.

In Bethlehem, the Christian community celebrated its first festive Christmas in more than two years as the occupied West Bank city emerged from the shadow of the war in Gaza.

However, the Pope's call this week for a one-day global truce went unheeded in Ukraine, where fighting continued, as the pontiff prepared to deliver his "Urbi et Orbi" blessing at 12:00 (1100 GMT) -- during which popes usually speak about conflicts around the world and urge peace.

Before the address, the Pope celebrated his first Christmas Mass Wednesday evening where he described the celebration as a feast of "faith, charity and hope."

He also spoke in front of St Peter's Basilica to offer Christmas wishes and thank those who had come to follow the mass on outdoor screens despite rainy weather. "St Peter's is very large but unfortunately it is not large enough to receive all of you," he told the crowd of around 5,000 people.

Leo will also hold another mass on Christmas Day, renewing a tradition from the times of late pope John Paul II (1978-2005).