Netanyahu to meet Trump in Florida for crucial Gaza talks

PALM BEACH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Donald Trump in Florida on Monday, with the US president pushing to move to the next stage of the fragile Gaza truce plan.

The crucial meeting at Trump's lavish Mar-a-Lago resort comes as some White House officials fear both Israel and Hamas are slow-walking the second phase of their ceasefire.

Trump, who said Netanyahu had asked for the talks, is reportedly keen to announce -- as soon as January -- a Palestinian technocratic government for Gaza and the deployment of an international stabilization force.

The two leaders are to meet at 1 pm (1800 GMT), the White House said.

Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said Netanyahu would discuss the second phase, which involves making sure that "Hamas is disarmed, Gaza is demilitarized."

But Netanyahu will also try to shift the focus onto Iran during his fifth meeting in the United States with Trump this year, amid reports he will push for more US strikes on Tehran's nuclear program.