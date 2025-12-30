Ukraine says no evidence it attacked Putin residence

KYIV: Ukraine said Tuesday there was no "plausible" evidence it launched a drone attack on one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residences, accusing Moscow of peddling falsehoods to manipulate talks on ending the war.

Ukraine's allies have expressed scepticism about Russia's claim.

A French presidential source said the Kremlin's statements were not backed "by any solid proof, including after cross-checking information with our partners".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has called Russia's claim a "complete fabrication", said he would meet with leaders of Kyiv's allies on January 6 in France in a bid to renew peace efforts.

In comments to journalists on Tuesday, the Ukrainian leader repeated his assertion that the attack was faked and called on partners to verify this.

"Our negotiating team connected with the American team, they went through the details, and we understand that it's fake," he said.

The Kremlin said Tuesday it considered the alleged drone attack on Putin's secluded residence in the Novgorod region to be a "terrorist act" and a "personal attack against Putin".

But it said it could not provide evidence for its claim as the drones were "all shot down".

It also said the Russian army had chosen "how, when and where" to retaliate against Ukraine, and that Moscow would now "toughen" its negotiating position in talks to end Europe's worst conflict since World War Two.

Russia has hit Ukraine with an almost daily barrage of drones and missiles for almost four years, killing thousands.