Colombia's Petro says US bombed suspected cocaine factory in Venezuela

BOGOTA: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday said the United States bombed a suspected cocaine factory in the port city of Maracaibo, Venezuela.

"We know that Trump bombed a factory, in Maracaibo, which we fear was mixing coca paste to make cocaine," Petro said on X, a day after Trump confirmed the United States struck a docking area for alleged drug boats in Venezuela -- though it was not immediately clear if this was the same location.

In the lengthy post, Petro suggested the facility was operated by the ELN guerrilla group, which partially controls the cocaine-producing Catatumbo region on the border of Venezuela.

"It's simply the ELN. The ELN is permitting, with its trafficking and mental dogma, the invasion of Venezuela," he wrote.