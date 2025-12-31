South Asian envoys attend Zia's funeral; Jaishankar delivers PM Modi's letter to Tarique Rahman

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday handed over to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as thousands of people bid farewell to former prime minister Khaleda Zia at her funeral.

The former premier's funeral prayer (namaz-e-janaza) was held amid tight security at the Manik Mia Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Khatib Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek conducted the funeral prayers while BNP's Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan read out a brief biography of Zia.

Shortly after landing in Dhaka, Jaishankar met Rahman, the acting chairman of BNP and the eldest son of Zia, and conveyed India's deepest condolences over the death of the iconic leader who dominated the country's politics for over three decades.

Zia, a three-time prime minister and the chairperson of BNP, died on Tuesday in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

The external affairs minister is representing India at Zia's funeral.

"Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he said.