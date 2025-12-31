South Asian envoys attend Zia's funeral; Jaishankar delivers PM Modi's letter to Tarique Rahman

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday handed over to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as thousands of people bid farewell to former prime minister Khaleda Zia at her funeral.
The former premier's funeral prayer (namaz-e-janaza) was held amid tight security at the Manik Mia Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Khatib Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek conducted the funeral prayers while BNP's Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan read out a brief biography of Zia.
Shortly after landing in Dhaka, Jaishankar met Rahman, the acting chairman of BNP and the eldest son of Zia, and conveyed India's deepest condolences over the death of the iconic leader who dominated the country's politics for over three decades.
Zia, a three-time prime minister and the chairperson of BNP, died on Tuesday in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.
The external affairs minister is representing India at Zia's funeral.
"Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said on social media.
"Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he said.
On Tuesday, PM Modi condoled Zia's death and recalled his meeting with her during his visit to Dhaka in 2015.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," Modi said on social media.
"I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," Modi said.
Earlier on Wednesday Zia's mortal remains reached her Gulshan residence, Firoza, where family members and close relatives paid their last respects ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza.
In a post on X, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said, "The body of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia arrived at Firoza in Gulshan, where family members and relatives paid their last respects to her ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza."
At the residence, Tarique Rahman was seen seated quietly with a prayer book in his hands, surrounded by family members, as he paid his final respects to his mother in a moment marked by solemn grief.
Bangladesh is observing a public holiday and has entered a three-day period of state mourning as a sea of mourners gathers in Dhaka, marking a moment of national remembrance following the death of one of the country's most influential political figures.
High-level dignitaries from South Asian countries including ministers and parliamentary speakers converged in Dhaka to attend Zia's funeral.
According to officials at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Nepalese Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma was among the first foreign dignitaries to reach the Bangladesh capital, landing last night.
Jaishankar arrived on Wednesday morning to "represent the government and people of India" at the rite, and shortly after his landing, Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrived.
Bhutan sent its Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel to join the funeral, while Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath arrived to pay tribute to the late leader.
The Maldives is represented at the funeral by its Higher Education and Labour Minister Ali Haidar Ahmed as a special envoy of the president of the island nation.
The ambassadors of foreign nations later reached Manik Mia Avenue to attend the funeral.
Jaishankar's visit to Dhaka comes amid frosty ties between India and Bangladesh. The relations came under strain after the interim government headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus came to power.
India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.